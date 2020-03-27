Incredible pic of an orangutan hanging from a vine wins top nature photography contest
Georgia Clark
THIS assortment of putting photographs from Angora’s photography festival will let you view some of the most efficient bits of nature – even all through lockdown.
A surprising snap of an orangutan dangling from a vine, taken through Indonesian photographer, Wibowo Rahardjo, gained the contest.
Snapper Wibowo Rahardjo, aka @cymot, used to be topped with the #Wild2020 ‘Hero’ for this image that he took in Jurug Park in Indonesia[/caption]
These nuzzling lions had been captured in a picture known as ‘A Family Moment’ through Italian photographer @freeilli in Namibia[/caption]
Italian photographer @heisen22 snapped those 3 monkeys taking part in a enjoyable dip in a scorching spring at Jigokudani Yaen Kōen in Nagano, Japan[/caption]
Moroccan photographer@mohamedtazi captured this good-looking lion within the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania[/caption]
Indian photographer @beyond_imagina snapped this heart-warming symbol in Jaipur, India[/caption]
This breathtaking symbol of a younger humpback whale used to be taken through Japanese photographer @Reiko.takahashi in Vava’u, Tonga[/caption]
These polar bears appear to be gazing social distancing within the snap taken through Spanish photographer @dmartphoto in Kaktovik, Alaska[/caption]
This symbol, known as The Predator and Prey, used to be taken through Indian photographer @mits4772 within the Indian district of Seoni[/caption]
Dutch photographer @marcelvanbalken captured this unbelievable symbol of a circle of relatives of majestic elephants taking a stroll[/caption]
Polish photographer @artur’s snapped this circle of relatives stroll in Kamchatka, Russia[/caption]
Swiss photographer @rizzolophotography.ch photographed this lovely deer peeking out from the lengthy grass in Schaffhausen, Switzerland[/caption]
This dramatic eruption of Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland used to be captured through Belgian photographer @oliviervandeginste[/caption]
This dramatic close-up of a zebra used to be captured through Italian photographer @marcotagliarino in Namibia[/caption]
Photographer @simonpastor captured this unbelievable symbol of a whale together with her offspring off the coast of Native Dog Beach in Australia[/caption]
British photographer @joncleave snapped this shocking symbol of a proud stag whilst in Scotland[/caption]
This cinematic symbol used to be taken on Rajshahai University campus, Bangladesh[/caption]
American photographer @polzray snapped this seal in shut eye in Antarctica[/caption]
Spanish photographer @wmr.valdez took this snap of a battle-scarred lion in Kenya[/caption]
Michelle Wandering snapped this monkey in China[/caption]
This chilled leopard used to be snapped within the forests of Kabini, India through @joeshelly[/caption]
Mary Bassani controlled to cap this white polar endure together with her 500mm lens whilst the freezing winds had been blowing in her face[/caption]
This turtle used to be captured at the north shore of Kauai’ through @brandon.imbriale[/caption]
‘My daughter’ through @tinozavrus used to be taken in Russia, she sought after to turn the liberty of youngsters in nature[/caption]
This putting purple kite used to be captured through @SomewhereSky in the United Kingdom[/caption]
This feasting peregrine falcon used to be taken through @uncooked.photography in India[/caption]
Spanish photographer @jordisark captured this curious elephant in Thailand[/caption]
This lizard used to be snapped through @olegmileevkamintsev within the luscious greenery of Pangkor Island[/caption]
This airy {photograph} of Zebras used to be taken through anskar.lenzen in Nambia[/caption]
@ben_gaona photographed this fox all through a stroll within the South Lipez wasteland[/caption]
Russian photographer @nik_kupchenko captured this fierce artic fox in Tundra[/caption]
This putting birds eye view shot used to be taken through @rhshotz[/caption]
German photographer @marfle captured this frosty scene and known as it ‘motherlove’[/caption]
Photographer @_kennyc_ photographed this zebra and impala hiding within the thick African bush[/caption]
These mountain goats hiking within the alps had been captured through German photographer @jp.photoart[/caption]
These wild horses roaming within the Dagestan mountains had been captured through @nikybwd[/caption]
Spanish photographer, @javito80, says taking photos of puffins is one of favorite reports[/caption]
This putting elephant used to be photographed through @edgar_mtz[/caption]
Spanish photographer @Saavedra_photography stated she took merit of the night mild to spotlight the baboon’s tough glance[/caption]
This putting python used to be captured through US photographer @hwilson8[/caption]
The sinister having a look hen used to be pictured through @santiagolopezfotografia within the Katandra Treetops in Loro Park[/caption]
This pegasus-like horse used to be photographed through @arminabdehou within the Barzan space of the Iraqi Kurdistan all through break of day[/caption]
This fox used to be captured through @Secofr all through a discuss with to Moscow’s zoo park[/caption]
Photographer @cipsimaginarium calls this {photograph} ‘Wild out within the wild’[/caption]