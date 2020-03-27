Incredible pic of an orangutan hanging from a vine wins top nature photography contest





THIS assortment of putting photographs from Angora’s photography festival will let you view some of the most efficient bits of nature – even all through lockdown.

A surprising snap of an orangutan dangling from a vine, taken through Indonesian photographer, Wibowo Rahardjo, gained the contest.

Snapper Wibowo Rahardjo, aka @cymot, used to be topped with the #Wild2020 ‘Hero’ for this image that he took in Jurug Park in Indonesia[/caption]

These nuzzling lions had been captured in a picture known as ‘A Family Moment’ through Italian photographer @freeilli in Namibia[/caption]

Italian photographer @heisen22 snapped those 3 monkeys taking part in a enjoyable dip in a scorching spring at Jigokudani Yaen Kōen in Nagano, Japan[/caption]

Moroccan photographer@mohamedtazi captured this good-looking lion within the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania[/caption]

Indian photographer @beyond_imagina snapped this heart-warming symbol in Jaipur, India[/caption]

This breathtaking symbol of a younger humpback whale used to be taken through Japanese photographer @Reiko.takahashi in Vava’u, Tonga[/caption]

These polar bears appear to be gazing social distancing within the snap taken through Spanish photographer @dmartphoto in Kaktovik, Alaska[/caption]

This symbol, known as The Predator and Prey, used to be taken through Indian photographer @mits4772 within the Indian district of Seoni[/caption]

Dutch photographer @marcelvanbalken captured this unbelievable symbol of a circle of relatives of majestic elephants taking a stroll[/caption]

Polish photographer @artur’s snapped this circle of relatives stroll in Kamchatka, Russia[/caption]

Swiss photographer @rizzolophotography.ch photographed this lovely deer peeking out from the lengthy grass in Schaffhausen, Switzerland[/caption]

This dramatic eruption of Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland used to be captured through Belgian photographer @oliviervandeginste[/caption]

This dramatic close-up of a zebra used to be captured through Italian photographer @marcotagliarino in Namibia[/caption]

Photographer @simonpastor captured this unbelievable symbol of a whale together with her offspring off the coast of Native Dog Beach in Australia[/caption]

British photographer @joncleave snapped this shocking symbol of a proud stag whilst in Scotland[/caption]

This cinematic symbol used to be taken on Rajshahai University campus, Bangladesh[/caption]

American photographer @polzray snapped this seal in shut eye in Antarctica[/caption]

Spanish photographer @wmr.valdez took this snap of a battle-scarred lion in Kenya[/caption]

Michelle Wandering snapped this monkey in China[/caption]

This chilled leopard used to be snapped within the forests of Kabini, India through @joeshelly[/caption]

Mary Bassani controlled to cap this white polar endure together with her 500mm lens whilst the freezing winds had been blowing in her face[/caption]

This turtle used to be captured at the north shore of Kauai’ through @brandon.imbriale[/caption]

‘My daughter’ through @tinozavrus used to be taken in Russia, she sought after to turn the liberty of youngsters in nature[/caption]

This putting purple kite used to be captured through @SomewhereSky in the United Kingdom[/caption]

This feasting peregrine falcon used to be taken through @uncooked.photography in India[/caption]

Spanish photographer @jordisark captured this curious elephant in Thailand[/caption]

This lizard used to be snapped through @olegmileevkamintsev within the luscious greenery of Pangkor Island[/caption]

This airy {photograph} of Zebras used to be taken through anskar.lenzen in Nambia[/caption]

@ben_gaona photographed this fox all through a stroll within the South Lipez wasteland[/caption]

Russian photographer @nik_kupchenko captured this fierce artic fox in Tundra[/caption]

This putting birds eye view shot used to be taken through @rhshotz[/caption]

German photographer @marfle captured this frosty scene and known as it ‘motherlove’[/caption]

Photographer @_kennyc_ photographed this zebra and impala hiding within the thick African bush[/caption]

These mountain goats hiking within the alps had been captured through German photographer @jp.photoart[/caption]

These wild horses roaming within the Dagestan mountains had been captured through @nikybwd[/caption]

Spanish photographer, @javito80, says taking photos of puffins is one of favorite reports[/caption]

This putting elephant used to be photographed through @edgar_mtz[/caption]

Spanish photographer @Saavedra_photography stated she took merit of the night mild to spotlight the baboon’s tough glance[/caption]

This putting python used to be captured through US photographer @hwilson8[/caption]

The sinister having a look hen used to be pictured through @santiagolopezfotografia within the Katandra Treetops in Loro Park[/caption]

This pegasus-like horse used to be photographed through @arminabdehou within the Barzan space of the Iraqi Kurdistan all through break of day[/caption]

This fox used to be captured through @Secofr all through a discuss with to Moscow’s zoo park[/caption]

Photographer @cipsimaginarium calls this {photograph} ‘Wild out within the wild’[/caption]

