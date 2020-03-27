How to Watch the KJ Apa Movie Online

I Still Believe is a brand new faith-based romantic film, according to the actual romance between Christian track celebrity Jeremy Camp (performed by way of KJ Apa) and Melissa Henning (Britt Robertson). The film was once launched in cinemas on March 13, simply as cinemas throughout the U.S. have been last due to coronavirus. With its theatrical free up reduce brief, the film is now coming to be had to move on numerous virtual shops.

This was once one thing published in a observation from administrators Jon and Andrew Ervin. It learn: “We are heartbroken that we will’t percentage I Still Believe on a large display the approach we supposed.

“We make motion pictures as a result of we adore motion pictures and we stand firmly in the back of the country’s theater chains, from the greatest circuits to the smallest mother and pa indies which were so dramatically suffering from those extraordinary closures.

‘I Still Believe’ starring Britt Robertson and KJ Apa is streaming now

Lionsgate

“But the safety of guests comes first, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times.”

Fans of the film can watch it now on numerous platforms. These come with Apple TV, Google Play and Amazon. The PG film prices $19.99 to hire on the latter platform, in each usual and high-definition variations.

I Still Believe is simply one of the motion pictures recent from cinemas that experience now been launched on-line. Other movies launched onto virtual platforms due to coronavirus come with Disney Pixar’s Onward, Elisabeth Moss film The Invisible Man and Frozen 2.

Here Are All the Movies Being Released to Stream Thanks to the Coronavirus

Read extra

When I Still Believe was once launched in cinemas, it gained middling opinions from critics. The Hollywood Reporter summed up a lot of the notices when it stated: “More often than not, I Still Believe feels like the cinematic equivalent of the sort of Christian pop songs its main character performs, filled with soaring choruses and heavy-handed lyrics. Every emotion is telegraphed to the hilt, with results that feel more manipulative than affecting. The fact that it’s a true story only partially mitigates its more cloying aspects.”

I Still Believe isn’t the best Apa mission to had been suffering from the international pandemic. The actor performs Archie Andrews on Riverdale, which halted manufacturing previous in March after a member of the workforce got here in touch with any person who had the virus.

However, the collection has numerous unreleased episodes in the can that may air on The CW in the coming weeks. Though the collection is these days on hiatus, Riverdale is due to go back to The CW on Wednesday, April 8.

I Still Believe is to be had to move now on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango Now, Google Play and Xfinity.