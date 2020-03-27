How one company says it can do a coronavirus test in 15 minutes





Henry Schein is the newest company to leap at the coronavirus-testing bandwagon. And it claims it can do one in simply 15 minutes.

On Thursday, the company introduced a new COVID-19 test known as the Standard Q COVID-19. According to an FAQ the company posted on its website online, this test’s clearance didn’t require an “emergency use authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a result of the kind of test it is.

What precisely is that? A “serology” test—as in a blood test, relatively than a test which calls for a nasal and mouth swab which needs to be despatched to a lab.

Henry Schein—a common at the Fortune 500 with a succeed in extending around the spectrum of scientific industries, together with dental, prescription drugs, lab apparatus, and vaccines—claims its test quantities to a pinprick blood draw. The blood samples would then be examined for antibodies related to individuals who have—or have up to now had—COVID-19. In essence, the company is pronouncing that its diagnostic can assist suss out each provide and previous instances to assist scientific execs determine precisely what degree of care sufferers must get.

“Henry Schein has played a key role in providing point-of-care testing to health care professionals, and is now responding to the urgent need for wide availability of rapid point-of-care testing for COVID-19,” mentioned CEO Stanley M. Bergman in a observation.

The company additionally mentioned that “several hundred thousand tests” can be to be had by means of March 30, with the capability anticipated to ramp up in April.

The company has no longer spoke back to Fortune’s requests for remark concerning the logistics in the back of how the test can be disbursed and its pricing technique. In its public FAQ, it mentioned, “Unit pricing is available through our Henry Schein Medical sales organization. As for sales and gross profit, as is customary, we don’t comment on sales and gross profit by individual product lines.”

