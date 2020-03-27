House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package amid coronavirus pandemic





Subscribe to Outbreak, a day by day e-newsletter roundup of news at the coronavirus pandemic and its have an effect on on world trade. It’s unfastened to get it to your inbox.

Acting with outstanding get to the bottom of in an abnormal time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a lifestyles preserver to a U.S. economic system and well being care device left flailing by means of the coronavirus pandemic.

The House licensed the sweeping measure by means of a voice vote, as sturdy majorities of each events coated up at the back of essentially the most colossal financial aid invoice within the country’s historical past. It will send bills of as much as $1,200 to hundreds of thousands of Americans, bolster unemployment advantages, be offering loans, grants and tax breaks to companies massive and small and flush billions extra to states, native governments and the country’s all however beaten well being care device.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” stated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump stated he would signal the invoice in an instant.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Why the abnormal greenback surge spells extra bother for the worldwide economic system

—The Supreme Court has avoided generation. Could coronavirus trade that?

—10 questions concerning the 2020 election all through the coronavirus pandemic, replied

—The staff the U.S. govt deems “essential” amid the coronavirus pandemic

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast analyzing the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: U.S. tax time limit moved from April 15 to July 15

Get up to the mark in your morning trip with Fortune’s CEO Daily e-newsletter.





Source link