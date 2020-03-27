Global condom shortage looms as coronavirus lockdown shuts world’s top producer





A GLOBAL condom shortage looms after fatal coronavirus close down the arena’s top producer.

Karex Bhd, based totally in Malaysia, was once pressured to forestall manufacturing after lockdown was once imposed to curb the unfold of the illness.

Alamy

The corporate makes one in each 5 condoms on the earth – but it surely has now not produced a unmarried birth control from its 3 factories for greater than per week.

This method a shortfall of 100 million condoms, that are typically advertised the world over by means of manufacturers such as Durex.

The condoms also are equipped to the NHS and the UN Population Fund.

Karex Bhd has been given permission to restart manufacturing on Friday – however with simply part its team of workers beneath a different exemption for essential industries.

Chief Executive Goh Miah Kiat stated: “It will take time to jumpstart factories and we can battle to stay alongside of call for at part capability.

“We are going to peer an international shortage of condoms in every single place, which goes to be horrifying.

“My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programs deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months.”

Malaysia is the worst affected nation in Southeast Asia – with 2,161 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths. The lockdown is because of stay in position a minimum of till April 14.

China could also be a big condom-making nation however factories had been close down after the killer computer virus originated within the nation.

Goh stated: “The excellent factor is that the call for for condoms continues to be very sturdy as a result of find it irresistible or now not, it’s nonetheless an very important to have.

“Given that at this point in time people are probably not planning to have children. It’s not the time, with so much uncertainty.”

Yesterday, the coronavirus loss of life toll has reached 20,000 throughout 182 international locations – with 3 billion folks world wide now in lockdown.

The virus has inflamed virtually 500,000 folks globally since breaking out in December, forcing governments to limit folks’s actions in a bid to sluggish its unfold.

The loss of life toll has begun to upward thrust as healthcare programs the world over are beaten by means of new sufferers.













