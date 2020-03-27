Friday Jackpot is $101 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/27/20 is $101 million, and the drawing shall be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Friday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to look when you dangle the profitable numbers.

Tonight’s 03/27/20 jackpot is $101 million, with a cash-value possibility of $83.nine million. The overall jackpot may just building up relying at the choice of tickets offered across the nation previous to the drawing.

The profitable numbers on Tuesday (03/24/20) for the $101 million jackpot had been: 02-08-16-18-31 with a Mega Ball of 14. The Megaplier was once 2x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Tuesday’s drawing, however there have been 3 tickets offered—one every in Georgia, Nebraska and Texas—that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would had been value $2 million.

There had been 25 tickets offered national on Tuesday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Eight of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made their third-prize winnings value $20,000 every.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets offered in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot stored hovering for every sport within the new yr.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price tag offered in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner sooner than that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price tag offered in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price tag was once offered on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within sight Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 in line with line, and odds of profitable with a $2 Mega Millions price tag are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, seek advice from its web site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball web site for more info, or to test previous profitable numbers.

Friday night time we will be able to publish the Mega Millions 03/27/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots to this point:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL