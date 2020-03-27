Fox Business Network Ditches Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant

Fox Business Network introduced on Friday that it has formally “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her debatable rant in opposition to what she known as the “coronavirus impeachment scam” previous this month.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” the community stated in a remark. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

“I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan stated in her personal remark. “I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Regan used to be in the past put on an indefinite hiatus after she delivered a surreal monologue on Monday, March ninth wherein she accused Democrats and the media of perpetuating a coronavirus hoax.

With the phrases “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam” at the display screen subsequent to her, Regan informed audience, “We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

“Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president,” she added.

Following what amounted to a suspension, Regan attempted to cross off her scenario as a part of greater protection measures at Fox, tweeting, “FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe.”

Since then she has most commonly used her Twitter account to inspire non-public corporations to lend a hand battle the pandemic and cheer at the inventory marketplace all the way through its uncommon rallies.