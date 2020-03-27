Flowbee demand surges as coronavirus quarantines stretch





For years, numerous other folks joked concerning the Flowbee. Today, they’re clamoring to get one.

The hair-cutting tool that mixes your own home vacuum with hair clippers has been an infomercial staple for the reason that overdue 1980s. But as salons and barber stores stay closed and would possibly not reopen for weeks or months because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, demand for the product has exploded.

The Flowbee is bought out on each Walmart’s site and Amazon. (Amazon, at this level, says it doesn’t know when the article shall be again in inventory.) The corporate’s reputable site is offline, apparently not able to take care of the inflow of shopper inquiries.

Company officers may now not be reached for remark, so whilst it’s now not a positive factor that gross sales are spiking, hobby within the product without a doubt has been.

While persons are advantageous dressing down, skipping make-up, and bypassing touch lenses for glasses all over social isolation, they nonetheless need their hair to seem excellent.

Is it simply me, or is someone else considering the Flowbee is an concept whose time has come? pic.twitter.com/CNTx2S3d8W — Kristine Ziwica (@OkZiwica) March 27, 2020

I do know the pictures all appear to be they had been taken within the 80s, however I've heard from a reputable supply that the #FlowBee works neatly for the ones of you getting determined. pic.twitter.com/m2iYorJXWu — Christine Larade (@christinelarade) March 27, 2020

My hair stylist could be mortified, however I'm *this* shut to shopping for a Flowbee. — No PPE, No Nursey MSN, RN #RESIST (@asthehosptuRNs) March 26, 2020

OK, reality time: I quietly purchased a Flowbee years in the past. Deeply uncool. Very helpful. Nobody's ever observed my hair & mentioned "Was that a vacuum cut?" They've mentioned numerous different insulting issues, however now not that. Who's guffawing now? You've were given a bowl & scissors, America — get to it. https://t.co/7HbxSHaGIt — Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) March 20, 2020

The Flowbee is the brainchild of Rick Hunts. A one-time chippie in Southern California, he were given the speculation for his product when vacuuming sawdust from his hair. The product makes use of your house vacuum to suck your hair up, then trims it with clippers and disposes of the hair by the use of the vacuum. It can minimize hair anyplace from part an inch to six inches lengthy (in quarter-inch measurements).

It didn’t do neatly when it introduced in 1980, however in 1988, Hunts guess the farm on a 30-minute infomercial. The gamble paid off.

The product was once a punchline in movies like Wayne’s World and amongst skeptics, however as of late, without a stylists to be had, consumers appear to be paying much more consideration to the consumer opinions, which might be overwhelmingly certain. The product has 4.three and four.Four stars—out of five—on Walmart and Amazon, respectively.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Which retail outlets are open—and closed—all over the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S.?

—”Essential” retail outlets like CVS move on hiring sprees whilst the remainder of retail reels

—How Nike is overcoming the coronavirus have an effect on on its China trade

—Though uncertainty reigns, Lowe’s CEO says trade is retaining up

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast analyzing the evolving function of CEO

—WATCH: The largest designs of contemporary occasions

Follow Fortune on Flipboard to stick up-to-date on the most recent information and research.









Source link