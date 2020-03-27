Disney Theme Parks Will Remain Closed Indefinitely Because of Coronavirus

Disney’s brief shutdown of its theme parks simply were given so much longer. The massive leisure conglomerate stated Friday that its parks will stay closed “until further notice.”

Disney first introduced on March 12—as did Universal Studios—that its theme parks can be shuttered during the finish of the month. Now, for Disney, no less than, it will conceivably stretch into the summer time, regardless that hourly workers will probably be paid best thru April 18. Universal has prolonged its closure dates for parks in California and Florida to April 19.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains the Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” a spokesperson stated Friday.

The closure of Disneyland in California marks simply the 3rd time in its historical past, the primary being after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and the second one being after the 9/11 terrorist assaults in 2001, which additionally affected the parks in Florida.

For the coronavirus pandemic, Disney has close down its iconic parks in California and Florida, in addition to the ones in Paris and China.

Disney’s theme parks will stay closed indefinitely all the way through the coronavirus outbreak.

Alex Menendez/Getty

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” the spokesperson stated.

“The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

In fiscal 2019, Disney’s “Parks, Experiences and Products” section was once its greatest supply of income, producing $26.2 billion, 6 % upper than a yr previous, regardless that the unit is predicted to take a large hit in 2020.