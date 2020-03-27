Democrats Urge FDA to Allow Gay and Bisexual Men to Donate Blood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A bunch of Democratic senators despatched a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday urging them to raise restrictions that save you homosexual and bisexual males from donating blood in mild of shortages brought about through the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders joined 16 of his Democratic colleagues together with Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in signing the letter, which used to be addressed to FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“We must take every possible step to secure our nation’s blood supply in this critical time,” the senators wrote. “And in order to do so, we need to shift away from antiquated and stigmatizing donation policies to ones that are scientifically sound, based on individual risk, and inclusive of all potential healthy blood donors.”

Current laws restrict blood donations from males who’ve intercourse with males (MSM) and were sexually lively inside of 365 days. A life-time ban used to be lifted in 2015, after being installed position in 1983 in reaction to the AIDS epidemic.

Quite a few nations together with the United Kingdom and Canada have shortened the MSM deferral duration to 3 months, whilst others have eradicated the limitations completely.

The pandemic has positioned a big pressure on blood donations, with many blood drives being cancelled and possible donors staying house due to social distancing pointers. The senators argued that lifting the limitations is significant as a result of injuries and prerequisites that require blood transfusions will proceed to happen all through the pandemic.

“For many individuals, including accident and trauma victims, organ transplant recipients and cancer patients, blood transfusions remain a necessary component of care,” wrote the senators. “Unfortunately, our nation’s blood supply has been severely constrained due to a decline in healthy donations.”

Advocates for getting rid of the present year-long deferment say it’s in line with out of date notions reasonably than present science, arguing that screening blood donors must be in line with dangers on a case-by-case foundation and depending on stringent blood screening measures which are already in position.

“While many government health officials encourage every healthy individual to consider donating blood, the FDA continues to enforce a discriminatory donor deferral policy that effectively prohibits many healthy gay and bisexual men from doing so,” the senators wrote.

The scarcity has impressed different calls to raise the limitations, with LGBTQ advocacy workforce GLAAD launching a petition final week to halt the ban, which they known as “absurd.” The petition had received a little bit greater than 9,000 signatures as of Thursday night time.

Newsweek reached out to the FDA for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

The FDA lately prohibits blood donations from any males who’ve had intercourse with every other guy inside of 365 days.

Getty