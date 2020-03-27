Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic to seek bailout in coming days

Image copyright

Virgin Atlantic is anticipated to ask for a central authority bailout value loads of tens of millions of kilos in the coming days, the BBC understands.

Requests for state assist also are anticipated from different airways.

The Government has mentioned it’s going to handiest step in to lend a hand suffering airways “as a last resort” and on a case-by-case foundation.

UK-based airways have already introduced measures to get monetary savings corresponding to quickly laying-off group of workers.

The huge bulk of flights to and from the United Kingdom were grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some airways like British Airways are nonetheless working a lot of rescue flights to convey stranded Brits house.

The US Senate on Wednesday handed a $58 billion (£46.6 billion) assist bundle for its airline trade, which incorporated money for paying pilot, workforce and group of workers salaries.