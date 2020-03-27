Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic to seek bailout in coming days
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Drop in consumer confidence sends US stocks lower again - March 27, 2020
- Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic to seek bailout in coming days - March 27, 2020
- John Menzies axes 17,500 jobs amid travel slump - March 27, 2020
Image copyright
Virgin Atlantic is anticipated to ask for a central authority bailout value loads of tens of millions of kilos in the coming days, the BBC understands.
Requests for state assist also are anticipated from different airways.
The Government has mentioned it’s going to handiest step in to lend a hand suffering airways “as a last resort” and on a case-by-case foundation.
UK-based airways have already introduced measures to get monetary savings corresponding to quickly laying-off group of workers.
The huge bulk of flights to and from the United Kingdom were grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Some airways like British Airways are nonetheless working a lot of rescue flights to convey stranded Brits house.
The US Senate on Wednesday handed a $58 billion (£46.6 billion) assist bundle for its airline trade, which incorporated money for paying pilot, workforce and group of workers salaries.