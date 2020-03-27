Coronavirus kills 919 people in Italy in just 24 hours – the worst daily toll since crisis began





THE coronavirus dying toll in Italy has risen through just about 1,000 in an afternoon, it’s just been printed.

That represents the best daily tally since the Covid-19 crisis began.

The nation’s dying toll now stands at 9,134 after 919 deaths have been recorded.

Prior to Friday’s determine, the biggest daily toll used to be registered on March 21, when 793 people died.

The 919 people who died over the final 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday.

The general choice of showed circumstances rose to 86,498 from a prior 80,539, taking Italy’s general previous that of China, the place the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the finish of final yr.

