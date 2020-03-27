Coronavirus — Hoda Kotb Cries on ‘Today’ Following COVID-19 Interview

NBC Today display anchor Hoda Kotb had simply completed her interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees Friday morning when she was once abruptly triumph over via emotion. The two were discussing the devastating toll COVID-19, the illness led to via the radical coronavirus, has taken on New Orleans, town Kotb referred to as house during the 1990s. Brees defined his resolution to donate $five million to feed suffering Louisiana citizens ahead of he signed off—at which level Kotb started to cry.

Kotb apologized because the tears got here on, and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie “Oh, Hoda. I know. It’s a lot. I’m so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear. I do.” Guthrie went on to learn the tease for an upcoming phase as Kotb accumulated herself.

Later within the phase, after Kotb had composed herself, Guthrie took a second to replicate. “So many people, I don’t know if you’ve looked online or anything, I bet you haven’t, but so many people are sending love to you, Hoda, and just saying, we all get it. There’s just moments where it just gets you from out of nowhere and I think all of us understand that. Everyone feels a lot of pressure right now.”

“And I think the other thing, too, is you sort of look around for someone to hug just because,” Kotb responded. “And you realize, OK, that’s also part of it. But anyway. The new normal! We get used to it, right?”

Guthrie responded with most likely a very powerful factor to bear in mind: “And it’s not forever.”