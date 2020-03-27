’ Coronavirus – global recession has ‘clearly’ already begun and will be worse than 2009 crash, IMF chief warns







THE coronavirus pandemic has pushed the global economic system into freefall sparking an enormous recession.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva mentioned it’s now exploring choices that transcend the Fund’s conventional lending amenities to assist bail out suffering economies.

She mentioned “it is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global monetary disaster.

With the global financial “sudden stop,” Georgieva mentioned the fund’s estimate “for the overall financial needs of emerging markets is $2.5 trillion.”

“We are in an unprecedented situation where a global health pandemic has turned into an economic and financial crisis,” she added.

More than 80 nations have already have asked emergency assist from the International Monetary Fund.

