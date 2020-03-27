Coronavirus – ‘Bright and much loved’ French schoolgirl, 16, with NO medical condition becomes youngest to die in Europe





A “BRIGHT” French schoolgirl with no underlying medical stipulations has grow to be the youngest individual in Europe to die of coronavirus.

The sufferer, recognized best as Julie A., 16, succumbed to breathing issues in a Paris health center on Wednesday after first growing a “slight cough” every week in the past.

Her heartbroken sister Manon issued a caution to others that COVID-19 can kill younger other folks in addition to older sufferers with underlying well being issues.

She mentioned: “We must stop believing that his virus only affects the elderly.”

“No one is invincible in contrast mutant virus.

“Julie simply had a slight cough remaining week. It were given worse remaining weekend with mucus and on Monday we went to see a normal practitioner.

“It was there that she was diagnosed with respiratory distress. She had no particular illnesses before this.”

Manon agreed to discuss to the Parisien newspaper, and to unlock {a photograph} of her sister, as a result of she sought after to warn others in regards to the possibility of coronavirus to younger other folks.

Julie lived with her circle of relatives in Longjumeau, south of Paris, and used to be learning at highschool.

She used to be first rushed to her native physician on Tuesday and then transferred to the Necker health center in the French capital.

Her sister persevered: “Her lungs failed. The doctors did everything they could but it was impossible to wake her up.”

‘HER LUNGS FAILED’

Manon and her mom arrived on the health center after Julie’s demise. “It was violent,” she mentioned. “We had time to see her, but we quickly had to think about the future.”

The 16-year-old’s funeral will happen on Monday in her native land, however with “only ten people maximum” attending.

Manon mentioned Julie used to be “bright and much loved” and “loved to dance, sing, and make people laugh.”

On Thursday, the French government mentioned 365 other folks were killed through COVID-19 over the former 24 hours, taking the nationwide demise toll to 1,696.

The determine does no longer come with those that died from the virus at house or at retirement properties, well being reliable Jerome Salomon mentioned.

Julie’s demise follows the passing of an 18-year-old Brit in Coventry’s University Hospital which used to be introduced on Monday.

Health officers showed {the teenager} had “significant” underlying well being issues.

This week, 21-year-old Chloe Middleton, who had no well being considerations sooner than growing COVID-19 signs, died from coronavirus, her circle of relatives mentioned.

She is thought to be the United Kingdom’s youngest sufferer with no present medical problems.

The circle of relatives, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, known as on other folks to keep indoors to halt the unfold of the virus.

Mum Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: “To all of the other folks in the market who assume it’s simply an epidemic please assume once more.

“Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.”

Last week, well being officers in Poland mentioned {that a} wholesome new mom elderly 27 died a couple of days after giving delivery.

The unnamed lady kicked the bucket in a health center in Łańcut in the south of the rustic.

According to reviews, the 27-year-old stuck coronavirus after entering touch with her personal inflamed mom who had returned from Italy.

