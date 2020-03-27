Chilling glimpse inside coronavirus intensive care shows sweat drenched-nurses in deep-sea diver style breathing kits





DRAMATIC pictures of intensive care nurses dressed in deep-sea diver style breathing kits as they deal with coronavirus sufferers has been filmed in South Korea.

The nurses will also be noticed tirelessly running two hour-shifts whilst dressed in the self-contained respiration gadget which leaves them sopping wet in sweat.

In the clinic there's a crimson line between the inflamed and uninfected house

The nurses paintings two-hour shifts dressed in the self-contained respiration gadget

ICU nurse, Jang Wok-Soon instructed the BBC: “The toughest factor is speaking.

“It makes you are feeling extra fearful as a result of it.

“There is worry right here.

“But I love to only recall to mind them as our sufferers.

“And when you think of it that way, it’s not that scary.”

BBC Seoul correspondent, Laura Bicker, stated: “It is, they tell me, incredibly heavy so that takes a toll during the shift.”

In the clinic there’s a crimson line between the inflamed and uninfected house.

Laura Bicker explains: “This red line is sacred, do not cross it without complete disinfection afterwards.”

Shocking pictures from hospitals internationally is appearing how the arena is responding to the disaster.

In one aggravating video taken in a Spanish clinic coronavirus sufferers will also be noticed mendacity on flooring coughing and spluttering.

While The Sun launched a video appearing the inside of a brief coronavirus clinic being constructed for a “high death toll” with two morgues and four,000 beds.

Patients lie at the floor in a coronavirus-hit clinic in Spain





