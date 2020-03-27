British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has examined positive for the brand new coronavirus, however stays answerable for the U.Okay.’s reaction to the outbreak.

Johnson, 55, mentioned Friday that he was once examined for COVID-19 at the recommendation of the executive clinical officer after appearing “mild symptoms” involving a temperature and a continual cough.

“I’ve taken a take a look at, that’s pop out positive so I’m running from house, I’m self-isolating, and that’s fully the best factor to do,” he mentioned in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Johnson is the highest-profile political chief to have shriveled the virus, and his positive take a look at comes on the finish of per week when he successfully closed down a lot of the British financial system and presented strict curbs on other folks’s daily actions in an try to stem the march of the coronavirus outbreak within the United Kingdom.

“The way we will get through it is of course by applying the measures that you have heard so much about,” he mentioned. “And the more effectively we comply with those measures, the faster our country can come through this epidemic and the faster we’ll bounce back.”

As smartly as thanking everybody within the public services and products for their “amazing national effort,” Johnson additionally praised everybody who’s staying at house.

“That’s the way in which we’re going to win,” he mentioned.

The executive mentioned that if Johnson is not able to paintings, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will substitute him.

Johnson has met in individual with some senior ministers and officers this week, and has gave the impression at press meetings along his most sensible clinical and medical advisers.

Earlier this week Prince Charles, the inheritor to the British throne, introduced that he had examined positive for the virus.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—Will ‘The Great Cessation’ be worse than the Great Recession?

—Everything you wish to have to grasp concerning the coronavirus stimulus assessments

—Why Mark Cuban is focusing his time—and cash—on coronavirus aid

—The global’s biggest coronavirus lockdown is off to a rocky get started

—The coronavirus has shattered the drug building established order. We will have to construct on that

—The $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package deal isn’t inexperienced, nevertheless it is helping

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast inspecting the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: World leaders and well being mavens on find out how to forestall the unfold of COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak, a day by day publication roundup of reports at the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on international industry. It’s loose to get it for your inbox.





Source link