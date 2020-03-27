Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British top minister Boris Johnson has examined sure for the radical coronavirus, changing into the primary main global chief to fall sufferer to the pandemic which has introduced the planet to a digital standstill.

In a video posted on his Twitter web page Friday morning, Johnson showed that he examined sure for COVID-19 after showing “mild symptoms.” The top minister stated he’s going to proceed to steer Britain’s fightback in opposition to the virus whilst self-isolating at house in 10 Downing Street.

The virus has struck on the middle of the British established order. On Wednesday, the inheritor to the throne Prince Charles showed he had additionally examined sure for the coronavirus. It’s no longer in an instant transparent if Johnson has had contemporary touch with Charles or the 93-year-old Queen, whom the top minister typically meets face-to-face each and every week.

British newspapers reported that Johnson chaired the regimen morning assembly on Britain’s coronavirus reaction by way of video hyperlink on Friday, and that a number of participants of the federal government have been instructed that they must self-isolate if that they had been in touch with Johnson lately.

In his tweet confirming his analysis, Johnson wrote: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

He didn’t say if his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, had additionally been examined.

The top minister was once ultimate observed in public on Thursday night time, when he stood outdoor the well-known black door in Downing Street and joined other folks across the nation in a spherical of applause for individuals who paintings in Britain’s common healthcare machine, the National Health Service.

Earlier this week, he instructed the country it is going to be in digital lockdown for no less than 3 weeks, with most effective crucial journeys out of houses being allowed. Britain has slightly below 12,000 showed circumstances of the coronavirus as of Friday morning, and 580 other folks have misplaced their lives to the illness.

More to practice…