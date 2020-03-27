America’s Coronavirus Response Is a Man-Made Disaster, and That Man Is Donald Trump

Thursday morning introduced the inside track that U.S. jobless claims for final week had been 3.Three million. Previous week? It used to be 281,000. What’s it going to be subsequent week, and the week after that? And subsequent Friday, April 3, we’ll get our first per month jobs numbers since this used to be formally declared a pandemic on March 11. That will have to be a laugh.

We are drawing near an financial dying spiral right here. March, April, and May, too, and if we don’t get our act in combination perhaps June and July, are going to be financial screw ups.

And Donald Trump desires to make it worse. He already has made it worse. Way, means worse than it had to be. Imagine that he’d paid consideration to the professionals (I do know, I do know, however believe) again in January. Trump brags about his China trip ban on the finish of January, and sure, that used to be excellent, however believe we’d began taking actual protection measures, interested by ventilators and PPE in February. Or believe that we’d long past on lockdown a month earlier than we did, and even two weeks in that point window when every week used to be an important. Where would possibly we be now?