‘ZOOM’ stock halted after investors confuse it with Zoom Video stock





What’s in a reputation? So much, it seems, when it involves the stock marketplace—or fairly, a stock ticker.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday halted buying and selling within the stocks of Zoom Technologies (ticker image: ZOOM), bringing up “concerns about investors confusing this issuer with a similarly named NASDAQ-listed issuer” throughout the coronavirus pandemic. That different issuer is Zoom Video Communications (ticker image: ZM), whose stock value has, neatly, zoomed in fresh days as droves of staff, confined to their properties to scale back the unfold of COVID-19, have became to its far off assembly products and services.

Zoom Video’s stock has surged 50% for the reason that broader marketplace’s top ultimate month, a length by which the S&P 500 has fallen greater than 20%.

Meanwhile, Zoom Technologies, a so-called penny stock traded over-the-counter, had risen greater than 240% over the similar time period sooner than the SEC suspended it. At its excessive on the finish of ultimate week, the “ZOOM” stock had larger just about seven-fold—from round $three a proportion to greater than $20—within the span of a month. That’s regardless of the truth that Zoom Technologies, consistent with the SEC, has now not made “any public disclosure” in any way—together with reporting on its price range or “its operations, if any”—since 2015. The corporate maximum not too long ago reported that it was once headquartered in Beijing.

It’s now not the primary time investors have purchased the incorrect stock after blending up its ticker image with that of a extra high-profile corporate, specifically throughout risky marketplace occasions, similar to preliminary public choices. In 2017, throughout the run-up to the extremely expected IPO of Snap Inc. (maker of social media app Snapchat), investors bid up stocks of Snap Interactive—sooner than Snap Inc. even went public. (Snap Interactive in the end modified its identify to PeerStream a 12 months after the Snapchat maker’s IPO.)

And in 2015, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a biotech corporate at first named Isis Pharmaceuticals, modified its identify alongside with its ticker image, from “ISIS” to “IONS,” over worry that affiliation with the Islamic State terrorist workforce was once hurting its stock value.

When Twitter introduced it would pass public in 2013, the stock of Tweeter Home Entertainment, a store which was once then in chapter, soared up to 2,200% over the next days sooner than being halted.

Other circumstances of improper stock identification come with Nest Labs and Nestor (whose stock, with ticker image “NEST,” shot up when Google obtained Nest Labs in 2014) ; Facebook and Physicians Formula Holdings (which traded underneath the ticker “FACE” sooner than it was once obtained); and Monster Beverage Corp. and Monster Worldwide, a web-based job-posting corporate which a dealer reportedly at a loss for words for the opposite in 2011, hanging an faulty order for $144 million value of its stocks sooner than marketplace officers stuck the mixup.

When purchasing shares, investors would possibly wish to upload another merchandise to their due-diligence checklist: double-check the ticker image.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Everything you want to grasp in regards to the coronavirus stimulus tests

—The fastest manner to spice up the financial system isn’t even being regarded as. Why?

—How does America pay for the coronavirus reduction invoice? With two glossy cash

—Will the “Great Cessation” be worse than the Great Recession?

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast analyzing the evolving function of CEO

—WATCH: U.S. tax cut-off date moved from April 15 to July 15

Subscribe to Fortune’s Bull Sheet for no-nonsense finance information and research day-to-day.





Source link