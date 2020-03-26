‘We’re going to see numbers that are stunning’: Jobless claims top 3.2 million as data on coronavirus toll rolls in





The first in point of fact jaw-dropping batch of monetary data is out, and the numbers are record-breaking.

On Thursday, weekly jobless claims (for the week finishing March 21) got here in at 3.28 million—no longer just a drastic uptick from the 282,000 the week prior, however an all-time listing, surpassing even the Great Recession height of 665,000 and 1982’s all-time prime of 695,000.

For the ones like Mike Ryan, Americas leader funding officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, those numbers are best the start. “We’re going to see numbers that are shocking to us,” he tells Fortune.

In truth, the most recent jobless claims record has Bank of America now estimating that unemployment will hit 7% by way of April, with probably between 4 million and six million jobs misplaced, in accordance to a BofA Global Research record on Thursday.

In phrases of fallout, the most recent jobless claims may just best be the start.

“Along with the claims number, the high frequency data on the consumer and other survey measures we have been tracking suggests that the disruption to the economy has been drastic and acute,” in accordance to the BofA Global Research record.

For Goldman Sachs, the jobless data “confirms that the coronacrisis has caused widespread mass layoffs, and we expect a similar or even larger pace of filings in next week’s release,” Goldman economists wrote in a Thursday analysis notice. The data, in conjunction with global industry data and February inventories, has the company now decreasing its 1st quarter GDP monitoring estimate by way of six tenths to -6.3%.

Consumer and trade self belief, in the meantime, has been pummeled by way of the most recent jobless and insist dislocations. According to a survey performed from March 24—25 by way of international analysis company Ipsos, U.S. client self belief plunged to 46.zero general this week—nearly 15 issues not up to it was once only a few weeks in the past at 60.9, in accordance to the record launched Thursday. UBS’s Ryan notes that, for GDP, it is going to be “probably one of the deepest demand shocks we’ve ever seen,” and that, for client self belief, observing the coverage reaction is going to be vital.

Yet Ryan suggests it’s onerous to depend too closely on financial data estimates at a time like this. “I’ve never seen a period of time where economic data becomes obsolete more quickly than today,” Ryan says. “I’m not saying [economic data doesn’t] matter or they won’t have potentially an impact, especially if we have some significant surprises, but I think right now with everyone’s expectations so unmoored, it’s going to be hard for us to take a lot of deep insight into how the numbers are interpreted or how the market reacts to them.”

And the markets haven’t in reality reacted to Thursday’s eye-popping data. Stocks rose on Thursday for a 3rd directly day, with the Dow and S&P 500 each final over 6% up—their perfect three-day rally since 1933.

