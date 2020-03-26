Trump Plan Seeks to Classify Counties by COVID-19 Risk, Relax Social Distancing Restrictions

In a Thursday letter to U.S. Governors, President Donald Trump mentioned his management is operating on new pointers for the mitigation of coronavirus, together with the prospective loosening of social distancing restrictions and rating U.S. counties by coronavirus neighborhood unfold chance issue.

These new directives could also be hooked up to Trump’s projection of reopening companies within the U.S. towards the start of April, a closing date some say could be too early.

“My Administration is working to publish new guidelines for State and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place,” Trump’s letter learn.

“This is what we envision: Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus,” the letter persisted. “This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country. Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk.”

President Donald Trump mentioned in a Thursday letter to U.S. governors that his management could also be revising its current coronavirus pointers.

Drew Angerer/Getty

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned all over a Tuesday press convention that Trump’s estimate of items returning to standard by April was once “absolutely inconceivable.”

“April will unquestionably be worse than March and right now my fear is May could be worse than April,” de Blasio mentioned. “That’s the reality we’re facing.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned Tuesday that coronavirus might hit its top in early April, calling the speed of an infection a “freight train coming across the country.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee mentioned all over a Thursday press convention that the keep at house order enacted in his state could also be prolonged previous its unique two-week parameter.

“The reason is, we simply cannot allow this virus to explode,” Inslee mentioned. “It’s crucial that we all maintain social distancing.”

“It would not be sufficient to knock down [the rate of coronavirus infection] for two weeks and then have it come roaring back,” Inslee added.

Newsweek reached out to the workplaces of each Inslee and de Blasio, however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Both New York and Washington have develop into coronavirus hotspots, with New York figures totaling just about one-third of all home circumstances within the U.S. Recent information signifies 37,738 overall circumstances of coronavirus are focused in New York.

While Trump instructed Fox News on Tuesday that he “would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he additionally instructed journalists on Tuesday that any resolution at the date for reopening U.S. companies could be “based on hard facts and data.”

Trump mentioned he picked the Easter vacation as a possible closing date as a result of he “thought it was a beautiful time, a beautiful timeline. It’s a great day.”