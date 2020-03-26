The Reason Why Olympics In 2021 Will Still Be Called The 2020 Olympic Games

Not lengthy after the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics have been formally postponed till 2021, other people started the use of social media to mention the emblem had to be corrected. Facebook and Twitter customers stated Olympic organizers should alternate the reputable brand and slogan to Tokyo 2021.

It may not occur, and it has not anything to do with converting indicators round Tokyo or the volume of promotional subject matter already dispensed. It’s all about advertising and branding, and additionally it is what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated this week when it introduced the one-year postponement.

In a commentary, the IOC stated it met with international leaders in regards to the 2020 Olympics, they usually want that the Tokyo Games will function a “beacon of hope” for the sector because it faces the global pandemic known as COVID-19, another way referred to as coronavirus.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present,” the IOC stated. “Therefore, it used to be agreed that the Olympic flame will keep in Japan.

“It used to be additionally agreed that the Games will stay the title Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

People move an ad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on March 25, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Following yesterdays announcement that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics shall be postponed to 2021 on account of the continuing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, IOC officers have stated they hope to substantiate a brand new Olympics date once imaginable.

The Modern Olympics started in 1896 in Athens, Greece, which used to be house to the traditional Olympics. Organizers of the modern day Games agreed to carry the Olympics each and every 4 years. Only 3 times in historical past (1916, 1940, 1944) have the Olympics been postponed altogether—on account of World Wars I and II. At no time have they been canceled for a plague, and shifting the Games to some other calendar is remarkable.

In 1924, the Modern Olympics turned into referred to as the Summer Olympics because the WInter Games have been presented. The Summer and WInter Olympics have been held in the similar yr each and every quad via 1992, after which the Winter Games have been held once more in 1994 and each and every 4 years after that. This broke up the cycle of getting two Olympics in 12 months.

Now, the Tokyo Summer Olympics shall be held in the summertime of 2021, about 8-Nine months previous to the 2022 Beijing WInter Olympics.

However, when historical past appears to be like again at the Tokyo Olympics which might be to happen in 2021, they’re going to most probably have a footnote, or asterisk, that claims the “Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021” on account of the global pandemic.

Sports broadcasters who announce the Games from Tokyo subsequent yr will almost certainly sound like a damaged document after they stay pronouncing why it is known as the “2020 Tokyo Olympics,” and the medals and souvenirs will all have 2020 on them.

But right through an remarkable time comes remarkable instances.

For if anything else, the IOC may simply say “These are the Games of the 32nd Olympiad,” which is the 32nd Summer Olympics since that first one in 1896. This is Tokyo’s 2d Summer Olympics.

The 33rd Olympiad is scheduled for 2024 in Paris (its 3rd Olympics), adopted by way of the 34th Olympiad in Los Angeles (additionally a 3rd).