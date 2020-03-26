Samantha Bee on Making Comedy Amidst the ‘Unimaginable’ Coronavirus Tragedy

The first episode of Full Frontal to air right through our collective quarantine opens with a fantastic view of a relaxed woodland. Samantha Bee lightly approaches the digicam retaining a small bouquet of daffodils.

“Look, I know it’s easy to feel down right now,” she says. “I mean, of course it is, that’s only natural. But if I can pass on the immortal words of my beloved grandmother, ‘this too shall pass.’ The seasons are changing, the brook is babbling, the birds are chirping.” Letting out a deep sigh, she provides, “Guys, I think we’re gonna be alright.”

After “20 minutes later” seems on the display, the woodland is roofed in snow and Bee is shouting, “What the fuck is happening?! Why are you doing this to us?! I’m sorry I called the president’s daughter a—” The video cuts out and the opening credit start earlier than she will be able to set free the ultimate phrase of that sentence.