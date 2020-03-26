Protesters in Mexico Block Border Crossing to Demand Stronger Coronavirus Screenings for Those Coming From U.S.

A small staff of protesters in Mexico blocked the southbound lanes at a border crossing between the dual border towns of Ambos Nogales on Wednesday, with demonstrators calling at the Mexican executive to institute more potent COVID-19 screenings for other folks coming from the U.S.

According to USA Today, not up to a dozen other folks participated in the demonstration, with protesters dressed in face mask and wearing indicators telling U.S. citizens to “stay at home.”

The protesters blocked the DeConcini border crossing with their automobiles, refusing to let drivers go.

While the demonstrators sought after Americans to “stay at home,” their number one message was once for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who’s dealing with rising scrutiny over his dealing with of Mexico’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to in large part close down their borders all through the coronavirus outbreak, protesters mentioned the Mexican executive isn’t doing sufficient to display screen those that are being let in.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has now not proven a lot love for Mexico. But on Saturday he and his counterpart López Obrador agreed to paintings to stay industry and load flowing around the border at the same time as they most commonly close it down.

Jose Luis Hernandez, a protester with Sonorenses por los angeles Salud y los angeles Vida (Sonorans for Health and Life), the gang that arranged the rally, mentioned the demonstration was once a “first warning” for López Obrador to spice up screenings on the border and inside of Mexico.

Since the outbreak started, the Mexican chief has been urging a business-as-usual method, telling voters in a video previous this week that Mexicans will have to “continue normal life.”

“Don’t stop going out,” he mentioned. ”If you can afford it, keep taking your family out to eat. It strengthens the popular economy.”

López Obrador has additionally insisted that now not everybody focused on coronavirus wishes to be examined.

Despite the president’s assurances, alternatively, Hernandez informed USA Today that voters are involved that aren’t sufficient well being screenings being carried out “by the federal government to deal with this pandemic.”

“That’s why we’re here in Nogales. We’ve taken this action to call on the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to act now,” he mentioned.

He and different protesters known as at the executive to take movements equivalent to the ones applied via the U.S. executive on the border.

Among the gang’s calls for had been for the Mexican executive to institute a short lived ban on tourism and scientific guests.

They additionally requested that Mexican well being officers support screenings for everybody crossing the border, with somebody in the hunt for to input Mexico anticipated to be screened for signs of COVID-19.

A person walks previous a Customs and Border Protection agent at San Ysidro port of access at the Mexico-U.S. border as noticed from Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 21, 2020. Mexican citizens were calling at the nation’s executive to institute tighter screenings for those that are being allowed into the rustic.

Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty

“This is for your health. This is for your family,” Hernandez mentioned. “Or what do you want to happen? That this becomes worse given the irresponsibility of the Mexican government? Of course not. That’s why we’re here.”

On Wednesday, dozens of other folks had been reportedly ready out of doors a checking out laboratory in Mexico City hoping to be examined for coronavirus.

So a ways, Mexico has reported 475 showed instances of coronavirus since first seeing infections in overdue February. However, many are involved that the numbers might be a lot upper, for the reason that the federal government has now not carried out common checking out.

According to Reuters, via Wednesday, Mexico had examined 2,445 individuals who had detrimental effects for coronavirus. The nation’s well being ministry mentioned it was once additionally tracking some other 1,656 instances.

Newsweek has contacted Mexican officers for additional remark.