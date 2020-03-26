New York City Paramedics Are the Coronavirus Pandemic’s 9/11 Firefighters

As New York turned into the pandemic epicenter, FDNY ambulances answered to ever extra suspect COVID-19 calls, as unhesitatingly as when the firefighters strode into the burning towers on 9/11.

“A lot of people are running away from this and we’re running towards it,” FDNY EMS paramedic Sherry Singleton informed The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

In a unmarried shift final week, 33-year-old Singleton answered to 4 such circumstances in Brooklyn. She arrives at each and every scene no longer such a lot worried as intensely alert.