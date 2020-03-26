New Supreme Oreos are selling for thousands of dollars on eBay





Amid the entire uncertainty and concern surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it’s oddly refreshing to listen to that individuals are nonetheless shedding their damned minds over a brand new cookie.

Supreme, the well known streetwear corporate, rolled out a collaboration with Oreo cookies nowadays or even within the midst of an international disaster, enthusiasts couldn’t purchase them speedy sufficient.

Technically, the cookies are $3 for a pack of 3, however jump over to eBay and the fee escalation is directly on bonkers. Sellers are providing bundles of the cookies for neatly over $100. One purchaser paid $1,250 for a 12-pack of the cookie whilst some other paid $500 for a unmarried three-pack.

The cookies themselves are purple, double-stuffed Oreos with the phrase “Supreme” imprinted on them in position of the standard Oreo branding. Supreme and Oreo first announced the collaboration in February, and enthusiasts went loopy with anticipation.

Critics panned the transfer, stating how the one-time skateboard retailer’s costs have risen with its popularity. And some mocked the partnership and its anticipated pricing on the time.

Supreme’s no longer preventing with Oreo. It additionally plans to promote Supreme Ziploc baggage, Speedo goggles, Spalding basketballs, Fujifilm packs, Zippo lighters, and Hanes undies as section of its 2020 catalog.

