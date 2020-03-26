Mexicans Will Block Southern Border Crossing Again Over Concerns Untested Americans Will Spread Coronavirus

Protesters in Mexico blocked a U.S. southern border level of crossing for hours on Wednesday over fears that untested Americans will input and unfold coronavirus, and they have got vowed to forestall visitors for a 2d day.

With 82,404 certain circumstances of coronavirus, together with 1,136 deaths, the U.S. on Thursday afternoon turned into the rustic with the best possible selection of showed COVID-19 circumstances, surpassing China and Italy. So a ways, Mexico has reported kind of 475 circumstances and 6 deaths associated with the radical virus.

Members of the gang Sonorans for Health and Life led the blockade of the DeConcini checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon. Residents in Sonora have pledged to do it once more, even if they didn’t specify when.

During the demonstration on Wednesday, the protesters held up indicators urging Americans to “stay at home” whilst dressed in face mask to give protection to from the virus. Although the border is already formally closed to all non-essential companies, the protesters say that government have now not adequately enforced the measure.

“There are no health screenings by the federal government to deal with this pandemic. That’s why we’re here in Nogales,” Jose Luis Hernandez, one of the crucial protesters, instructed the Arizona Republic. “We’ve taken this action to call on the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to act now.”

The team additionally instructed government to imagine carrying out coronavirus checking out on all Mexicans being deported from the U.S.

Newsweek reached out to Mexican officers for remark.

The protest comes as Mexican government proceed to stand sharp criticisms over their dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak. Miguel Barbosa, the governor of Puebla, just lately drew outrage via claiming that deficient Mexicans are resistant to COVID-19 after experiences mentioned a big portion of the ones inflamed locally had been rich individuals who were in another country.

“Most of them are wealthy people,” Barbosa mentioned. “If you are rich you are at risk. If you are poor you are not. The poor, we’re immune.”

While Mexico’s authentic coronavirus circumstances are lately under 500, many are involved that the actual determine might be a lot greater as the federal government has up to now failed to offer fashionable checking out. Despite those considerations, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed journalists on Tuesday that the country will cross the “worst of it” in a month’s time.

The nation is now making an attempt to inspire social distancing amongst voters, however López Obrador has held off on harder measures lately being applied via different international locations, similar to quarantine.

A normal view of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection – San Ysidro Port of Entry district on March 21, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty