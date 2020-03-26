Lori Vallow’s Wedding Ring Was Ordered Weeks Before Chad Daybell’s Wife Died

The timeline within the doomsday couple case simply were given much more intriguing with a record that the hoop Lori Vallow wore after her marriage ceremony to Chad Daybell was once bought greater than two weeks ahead of Daybell’s earlier spouse died.

And East Idaho News stories that the pc used to reserve the malachite-and-silver band on Oct. 2 was once extensively utilized to seek for marriage ceremony clothes the very subsequent day.

Vallow, a doomsday-obsessed widow, and Daybell, the writer of a sequence of apocalypse novels, tied the knot in Hawaii in just about November after which returned to Idaho.

Weeks later, law enforcement officials there carrying out a welfare test on Vallow’s kids became up no hint of them. The newlyweds then rushed again to Hawaii and refused to cooperate with the seek for 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J.

Police also are investigating the July 11 taking pictures of Vallow’s earlier husband, Charles, via her brother, Alex Cox, who additionally later died—in addition to the Oct. 19 dying of Daybell’s spouse, Tammy.

According to East Idaho News, the $39.95 ring was once bought thru Charles Vallow’s Amazon account, which Lori persisted to get entry to and use after his slaying.

Citing resources as regards to the investigation, the scoop web page says a seek historical past of her laptop became up the surfing for marriage ceremony clothes.

Wedding images acquired via Fox 10 in Phoenix confirmed Vallow in a flowing white robe with a fitted lace best frolicking on a Hawaii seaside with Daybell, additionally decked out in white. A closeup image confirmed the hoop in query on her hand.

Vallow, 46, was once extradited from Hawaii previous this month and jailed on fees of kid desertion and contempt for failing to obey a court docket order to supply Tylee and J.J. Daybell has no longer been charged with against the law.

The FBI has been asking the general public for any helpful footage or video they took in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. eight whilst Vallow was once there together with her kids—the very closing time Tylee was once observed.