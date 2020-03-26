Is One of Jeffrey Epstein’s Co-Conspirators Suing His Estate?

Is one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplices suing his property for damages?

Earlier this month, Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell filed a lawsuit towards his $600-million property, pronouncing she was once receiving demise threats and that the financier promised to at all times supply her with financial give a boost to.

Now a thriller girl who frolicked in Epstein’s orbit could also be pursuing a case towards the property, pronouncing her recognition has been ruined and that she’s “virtually bankrupt” from having to shield herself towards “false accusations” on the subject of Epstein’s intercourse crimes.