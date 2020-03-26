Hunter Hayes and Jojo Siwa Are Leading ‘The Masked Singer’ Group C Fan Theories

Group C will take the Masked Singer level for the general time on Wednesday night time prior to 3 ultimate contestants infiltrate the display’s Super 9. Just yet one more removing stands between the stars and your next step to turning into the Masked Singer Season three champion.

Last week the collection noticed former Disney Channel celebrity Bella Thorne, who was once dressed as Swan, eradicated. She defined she’d selected the masks in accordance with the Twilight persona Bella Swan, a touch to her personal first identify. Thorne additionally claimed she joined the display after being guessed such a lot of occasions via judges on previous seasons.

Thorne is some distance from the one large celebrity eradicated on Season three to this point. She joined Sarah Palin, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Lil Wayne, Dionne Warwick and Tom Bergeron because the first-round castoffs this season.

The Masked Singer asks judges and enthusiasts to bet which thriller famous person is underneath each and every masks. It is not till they are despatched house that their true identification is printed. With 4 singers left in Group C, enthusiasts have begun to get a hold of some compelling theories. Here’s what the general public thinks of the remainder contestants.

Fans appear torn on who might be underneath the Rhino masks on ‘The Masked Singer.’

Michael Becker/Fox

Astronaut

There’s one identify that is been discussed via masses of Twitter customers gazing The Masked Singer: Hunter Hayes. The nation celebrity has just lately been tied to Astronaut at the collection, regardless that the actual identification has but to be printed.

This is an engaging twist, as judges guessed Hayes for every other persona: Turtle, from Group A. Fans are satisfied Turtle is if truth be told Jesse McCartney, regardless that.

There are a couple of different names related to Astronaut together with Joseph Gordon Levitt, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Lance Bass.

T Rex

Another assured idea lies within the imaginable identification of T Rex. Internet customers appear satisfied Jojo Siwa is the making a song famous person. Not simplest does Siwa have a song occupation (and her vocals can simply be in comparison to the ones of T Rex), however she suits the pass judgement on’s idea that the performer may be a YouTuber.

Rhino

It’s tougher to pin down a unanimous idea surrounding Rhino’s identification. Twitter customers appear in every single place the board, however recommend a handful of nation singers like Keith Urban, Brett Young and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. Others indexed skilled athletes.

Night Angel

The Masked Singer enthusiasts appear satisfied Kandi Burress is underneath this spooky, but serene masks. It appears to be as a result of the singer’s robust vocals, which some assume fit the Xscape artist.

