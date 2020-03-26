‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Sneak Peek Shows Maggie Getting a New Man in ‘Love of My Life’ Episode

Dr. Maggie Pierce is getting her groove again.

After nursing the affection wounds led to via her breakup with Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) on Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, the surgeon performed via Kelly McCreary is able to soar again at the dating saddle.

Kelly McCreary on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Season 16 will proceed with Episode 19 on March 26.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

OK, perhaps she’s now not having a look to move that a ways, however she might be taking on with an surprising new suitor at the upcoming episode of the ABC scientific drama. In the sneak peek for Episode 19, titled “Love of My Life,” Maggie meets a new guy whilst attending a scientific convention with Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and a few different Grey Sloan Memorial elitists.

Although she insists that she does not “sleep with strangers,” the clip’s following few scenes appear to expose that she does, in reality, sleep with strangers. Maggie is noticed in the episode trailer canoodling in mattress with a good looking thriller guy, who later tells her that he is “never fallen this hard in one night” for another girl.

Meanwhile, the episode synopsis teased attention-grabbing occasions forward for Maggie’s father, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), as smartly. However, his state of affairs most likely may not result in the similar heat and fuzzy emotions that Maggie’s doable new beau has. Richard is ready to offer his PATH Pen, a surgical pen that may hit upon cancerous tissues, on the identical scientific match his daughter and different Grey Sloan docs are attending—the L.A. Surgical Innovation Conference—however he’s going to to find himself “distracted by his issues” with Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), who simply served him separation papers on final week’s episode.

Teddy, who has but to inform her soon-to-be-husband, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), about her adulterous romp with Dr. Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), can also be going through romantic troubles when she runs into somebody from her previous on the identical convention.

Then there is the problem of Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) that we need to care for. It’s unclear if the brand new episode will come with any replace on what is going on with him after he was once final noticed dashing down an empty freeway on a bike following his relatively manic outburst on the medical institution. On the final episode of Grey’s, DeLuca promised Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) that he would not give up his apply however relatively observe the suspension orders Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) delivered after he made a scene in the medical institution and claimed that one of his sufferers was once a sufferer of intercourse trafficking.

Although Bailey later came upon DeLuca’s slump was once proper, she did not get again in contact with him after he stormed out of the medical institution. And the way in which he zoomed down the freeway in a rage was once alarming.

Only including to the uneasiness surrounding DeLuca’s long run: One of the display’s administrators, Linda Klein, not too long ago instructed TV Guide that audience “should be very worried” concerning the surgeon.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at nine p.m. EST on ABC.