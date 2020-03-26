Fox News Host Martha MacCallum Nails Kellyanne Conway for Rewriting Trump’s Coronavirus History

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was once trashing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday evening when Fox News host Martha MacCallum hit her with a impolite awakening.

Conway accused the mayor of “lying to America” when he mentioned he’s “been on top of” the coronavirus disaster from the start, pointing to tweets by which he inspired New Yorkers to move out regardless of early warnings on the contrary from clinical mavens in addition to his resolution to discuss with his health club “one last time” because the state was once being quarantined.

“I think it shows you the contrast in leadership when you have feckless leaders,” Conway mentioned, relating to de Blasio, “or when you have a president, who’s publicly facing every single day, giving people information engagement they need.”

At that time, MacCallum interrupted, pronouncing, “But Kellyanne…” While the host didn’t disagree with Conway’s characterization of de Blasio, MacCallum couldn’t stand through because the Trump counselor erased the weeks and weeks that the president spent downplaying the fatal virus.

“In terms of the things that you’re mentioning, you could probably match up, some of those early statements from him with also similarly optimistic statements from President Trump, although they’ve handled it very differently since then,” MacCallum mentioned, arguably giving the president extra credit score than he merits given his contemporary reversals at the price of social distancing.

“There’s no comparison between the two leaders,” Conway insisted. “There’s no comparison.”

“In terms of get out and live your life and go ahead and do what you’re doing, back in early March?” MacCallum requested.

While Conway was once ready to offer proof of others within the White House taking the pandemic significantly, she didn’t deny that Trump was once vocally positive concerning the state of affairs only a few weeks in the past. Instead, she pivoted to touting his somewhat just right approval scores as proof that he’s dealing with the pandemic smartly now, for the reason that it “came out of nowhere.”