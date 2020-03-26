Florida Boy, 10, Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Most Other Cases in Area Affect People 65 and Over

A 10-year-old boy in Southwest Florida has examined sure for COVID-19, the illness led to by way of the coronavirus. He used to be certainly one of 23 new coronavirus instances that examined sure in the Fort Myers space on Wednesday, and any person strikingly younger for a space that in the beginning had maximum of its instances in other people elderly 65 or older.

Officials in Southwest Florida say the boy lately traveled to Colorado, however declare the kid had no touch with somebody who has additionally had the virus, in line with WINK News, the CBS associate in Southwest Florida.

A member of the well being care team of workers from the Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) prepares to check other people for the coronavirus in the parking zone of its Doris Ison Health Center on March 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. CHI mentioned the checking out for COVID-19 will probably be from Monday via Friday from nine a.m. to 12 p.m.

Photo by way of Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There’s a perception that simplest aged other people, or the ones with underlying well being stipulations, are much more likely to contract COVID-19. More than part the instances in Southwest Florida were sufferers over the age of 65. However, instances general in the state are surging, with just about 300 new instances reported Wednesday morning, bringing the state’s general to one,977 thus far with 23 deaths. Florida is a well-liked vacationer vacation spot and 122 of the Florida’s sure instances were from out-of-state citizens.

The kid who examined sure Wednesday is in Lee County, which is house to greater than 730,000 other people unfold throughout Fort Myers, Cape Coral and different outlying spaces and barrier islands at the Gulf of Mexico.

Three other people from Lee County have already died from coronavirus. The county has indexed 52 other people with coronavirus. In the start, maximum of the ones have been age 65 or older, however of the remaining 18 individuals who examined sure, simplest 4 have been over 65. Twelve of the brand new instances hit other people underneath the age of 55, together with 8 individuals who have been 40 or more youthful.

The heaviest-hit portions of Florida are the Tampa space and the Greater Miami area—aside from Monroe County and the Keys.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week has referred to as for screening passengers on all flights from the New York City space to Florida, announcing New York City and the tri-state space has turn into the sector’s latest scorching spot, and that many are fleeing the world now {that a} shut-in has been put in position.

Florida isn’t underneath a statewide shelter-in-place order, even though many citizens have referred to as upon the governor to enact one. DeSantis left it as much as the person counties and towns. Lee County’s commissioners voted Wednesday not to put in force an order.

There were greater than 54,000 sure instances in the United States, together with greater than 735 deaths, in line with knowledge from the Centers for Disease Control on Wednesday afternoon.