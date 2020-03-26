Dr. Oz Says That Coronavirus ‘Worry and Panic’ Will Be ‘Worse’ Than Disease Itself

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the syndicated TV document who Fox News has not too long ago leaned for coronavirus experience, stated Thursday morning that he believes docs now really feel that the “worry and panic” over the illness can be “worse than the actual coronavirus.”

With U.S. deaths from the pandemic now topping 1000, Dr. Oz seemed on Fox & Friends and expressed hope {that a} drugs may quickly be discovered to offer remedy and prevention of the illness, particularly pointing to hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that President Donald Trump has touted as a “game changer.”

Co-host Steve Doocy, in the meantime, famous that because the pandemic spreads around the nation and extra and extra persons are subjected to social-distancing restrictions, nervousness would possibly settle in.

“What sort of advice would you have for people who are feeling anxious and frustrated right now?” Doocy requested. “They don’t have coronavirus, they’re just worried.”

“Oftentimes, they think they have coronavirus because they’re so anxious about it,” the fame physician responded. “So every small little symptom, you know, they don’t quite smell as well this morning as they did yesterday. They think they have it. They have a little cough, little belly ache.”

Dr. Oz went on to mention that he didn’t wish to “downplay these issues because they may actually have coronavirus” however {that a} “panic attack is devastating, and it is a physical problem.”

Noting that panic assaults may cause palpitations and the sensation just like the “world is closing in around you,” Dr. Oz then stated that docs could also be extra concerned with that than the illness itself.

“And these symptoms can cause all kind of detrimental effects, which is why I think a lot of doctors now are feeling that the worry and the panic about coronavirus is going to be worse than the actual coronavirus for them,” he declared. “And if we can sort of balance that out—for the first few months we were all saying, guys wake this up is a problem.”

“Now the medical community is saying, ‘Let’s step it back for a second. You’re going to be fine.’ If you look at the survival numbers—if you’re under the age of 20, we don’t have a death yet,” he concluded. “There are very few above that until you get into the 50s. So it’s a pretty safe virus for the majority of Americans. The panic you’re experiencing is only going to pull you away from the calmness you need to succeed.”

As of newsletter, in step with Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 69,246 coronavirus circumstances had been showed within the United States, leading to 1,046 deaths.