‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Rips Trump for Not Helping New York With Coronavirus Due to Andrew Cuomo Feud

On the most recent episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” host Trevor Noah used a contemporary Daily Beast tale as a jumping-off level to assault President Trump for refusing to assist suffering states like New York throughout the coronavirus disaster.

“What’s most mind-blowing about Trump’s sudden impulse to get back to normal is that right now the situation is far from under control, especially right here in New York,” Noah mentioned from his Manhattan sofa, “which right now has over half the country’s coronavirus cases.”

After analyzing how New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been overtly criticizing the Trump management’s reaction, Noah mentioned, “I can see why Cuomo is pissed at Trump. If you need 30,000 ventilators, it’s insulting for someone to give you 400.” He when compared it to throwing a rubber duck at a drowning sufferer.

“And apparently, part of the reason New York isn’t getting enough federal help,” the host endured, “is because Trump feels that Governor Cuomo is just too mean to him.” He cited the quote from an unnamed senior White House authentic to The Daily Beast that reads, “If you’re good and respectful to [Trump], he will treat you the same—it’s that simple.”

“Yes, you treat Trump well and he’ll treat you well,” Noah added. “Or as he would call it: a quid pro corona. And so, as mind-boggling as it seems, while New York is in an actual crisis right now, with thousands of lives at stake and people actually dying, Donald Trump is asking people to be polite to him in exchange for his help.”

So the host steered New Yorkers to “give the president what he wants” and inform him, “Please, Mr. President, do you motherfucking job!”