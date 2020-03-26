Coronavirus – Vatican priest living in same house as Pope Francis ‘tests positive for bug’





POPE Francis has as soon as once more examined unfavourable for coronavirus after a employee who lives in the same place of dwelling as him was once reportedly struck down with the worm.

The 83-year-old head of the Catholic church was once swabbed the day before today, at the side of different Vatican citizens, after a priest at Saint Martha’s visitor house was once hospitalised after trying out positive, native media reported.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the newest information & updates

EPA

Pope Francis, pictured celebrating holy mass this morning, has examined unfavourable for coronavirus for a 2d time[/caption]

All of the ones therefore examined, together with the Argentine-born Pope, examined unfavourable for the killer virus which has killed greater than 7,500 in Italy.

According to each the La Stampa and Il Messagro newspapers, the Pontiff has been “eating alone in his room for some time” as a precaution.

The shops stated the unnamed clergyman were rushed to health center in Rome.

Saint Martha’s visitor house, the place the Pope lives, is being deep wiped clean, it’s been reported.

Francis, who was once elected Pope in 2013, is claimed to be in excellent well being and this morning reside streamed a mass on the Santa Marta church.

On March 3, it was once reported that Francis were examined for COVID-19 however was once given the all transparent.

MOST READ IN NEWS

CORONA LATEST

Coronavirus: NHS in disaster with ‘50 according to cent of body of workers off ill' JOB PANDEMIC

Record 3.3MILLION US employees document for unemployment advantages in ONE week CATCH AND KILL

US hospitals would possibly refuse to resuscitate corona sufferers in opposition to circle of relatives needs COVID-19 COVERED

How many coronavirus instances in the United Kingdom? How to trace the unfold WHAT'S THE CATCH

Can I nonetheless cross fishing right through the coronavirus lockdown? NAILED IT

Nurse's coronavirus caution – tips on how to inform in case your nails are spreading fatal worm





During an Ash Wednesday carrier in St Peter’s Basilica closing week, he was once noticed blowing his nostril, coughing, and rubbing his eyes.

Footage confirmed him coughing and sneezing whilst turning in a blessing in St Peter’s Square on the Vatican on Sunday after 4 days out of the general public eye.

Referring to the Lent retreat right through the cope with, he stated: “Unfortunately a chilly will pressure me now not participate this 12 months.

“I will follow the meditations from here.”





Source link