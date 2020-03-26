Coronavirus: UK government unveils aid for self-employed
Self-employed employees will have the ability to observe for a grant of as much as £2,500 a month to assist them deal with the monetary affect of coronavirus, the chancellor has introduced.
The cash will probably be paid in one lump sum, however is not going to start to arrive till the beginning of June on the earliest.
Rishi Sunak informed the self-employed: “You have not been forgotten.”
Plans for 80% salary subsidies for workforce stored on via employers have been introduced closing week.