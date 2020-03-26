Coronavirus: The struggle of being a ride-share driver

A stimulus package deal price greater than $1.eight trillion (£1.5tn) has been agreed by way of US Senate leaders and the White House to ease the affect of coronavirus.

The pandemic has destabilised the gig economic system, leaving tens of hundreds of ride-share drivers within the United States in financial limbo.

Julie Davis is a full-time ride-share driver in Seattle, the place the primary circumstances of Covid-19 in the USA have been registered.

In a first-person take, she chronicles the struggles confronted by way of drivers.

Video produced by way of Xinyan Yu and Angélica M Casas