Coronavirus quarantine leaves self-isolators doing the weirdest stuff to stave off cabin fever
Coronavirus quarantine leaves self-isolators doing the weirdest stuff to stave off cabin fever

Georgia Clark

CORONAVIRUS has imprisoned 3 billion souls inside of their houses as their nations move into lockdown.

So it’s no wonder that human ingenuity is generating some novel tactics to stay cabin fever at bay.

BOXED IN

This is not recommended for people already feeling claustrophobic because of the lockdown
This isn't advisable for other people already feeling claustrophobic as a result of the lockdown

HOT DIGGITY DOG!

Whoever did this should be panned.... after all isn't this kind of behaviour that started it all this?
Whoever did this must be panned…. it was once this sort of behaviour that began all of it

TOILET HUMOUR

Who'd have thought a toilet could have so a multi-faceted personality
After the 2nd week of self-isolating by myself, you get started discovering buddies in the impossible of puts
ROLL TO PLAY

A suggestion for those who bought ALL the toilet paper
A proposal for individuals who purchased ALL the rest room paper

DRIVE-BY SHOTS

Sadly, this will not be working if everyone is self-isolating
Sadly, he'll now not be getting via that case of Corona beer now everybody has to keep in

PUT ON GARDENING STEVE

Nice to meet you Steve... shame I have to keep a social distance from you!
Nice to meet you Steve… disgrace everybody has to stay a social distance from you!
GREAT LEAP FORWARD FOR MANKIND

This fella has clearly mastered his indoor activities
This fella has obviously mastered his indoor actions

PET PROJECT

They say corona starts with a sore coat?
Now you've were given all this time in your arms, why now not make garments in your pets? They'll thanks for it

UP THE CREEK WITH NO TOILET PAPER?

This person is doing the right thing and donating their toilet roll
No concern… This particular person is doing the proper factor and donating their rest room roll

STAYCATION

You can go a long way with a bit of imagination
You can move a ways with just a little of creativeness



