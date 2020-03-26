Coronavirus quarantine leaves self-isolators doing the weirdest stuff to stave off cabin fever





CORONAVIRUS has imprisoned 3 billion souls inside of their houses as their nations move into lockdown.

So it’s no wonder that human ingenuity is generating some novel tactics to stay cabin fever at bay.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

BOXED IN

SNAP Viral

This isn’t advisable for other people already feeling claustrophobic as a result of the lockdown[/caption]

HOT DIGGITY DOG!

SNAP Viral

Whoever did this must be panned…. it was once this sort of behaviour that began all of it[/caption]

TOILET HUMOUR

SNAP Viral

ROLL TO PLAY

SNAP Viral

A proposal for individuals who purchased ALL the rest room paper[/caption]

DRIVE-BY SHOTS

SNAP Viral

Sadly, he’ll now not be getting via that case of Corona beer now everybody has to keep in[/caption]

PUT ON GARDENING STEVE

SNAP Viral

GREAT LEAP FORWARD FOR MANKIND

SNAP Viral

This fella has obviously mastered his indoor actions[/caption]

PET PROJECT

SNAP Viral

Now you’ve were given all this time in your arms, why now not make garments in your pets? They’ll thanks for it[/caption]

MOST READ IN NEWS

cop forestall

Police use coronavirus checkpoints and DRONES to forestall non-essential commute

EGGS-CELLENT

Worst could also be over via Easter as most sensible document says NHS can cope IF all of us do our bit

CORONA LATEST

Coronavirus UK: Cases close to 10,000 amid NHS disaster fears

DISNEY PRINCESS

Meghan Markle publicizes first post-royal activity as Disney position is showed

FAILOUT

Self-employed gained’t get bailout money till June – however 1million HAVE to forestall paintings 'BODY ON FIRE'

Healthy mum, 32, 'crying in agony' with coronavirus that 'got here on immediately'





UP THE CREEK WITH NO TOILET PAPER?

SNAP Viral

No concern… This particular person is doing the proper factor and donating their rest room roll[/caption]

STAYCATION

SNAP Viral

You can move a ways with just a little of creativeness[/caption]









Source link