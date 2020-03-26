Coronavirus – Brit vacationer, 70, dies from deadly bug during Lanzarote holiday







A BRITISH vacationer has died from coronavirus in Lanzarote.

The OAP was the second one Covid-19 fatality at the holiday island.

Regional well being officers mentioned he used to be greater than 70 years outdated and showed he used to be a vacationer however presented not more information about his id.

A spokesman for the regional well being authority mentioned: “I can confirm a British tourist on the island has died after testing positive for coronavirus.”

“He had underlying health issues.”

He misplaced his struggle in opposition to the killer virus as of late at Molina Orosa Hospital in Lanzarote’s capital Arrecife.

It used to be now not straight away transparent the place at the island he used to be staying earlier than he used to be taken in poor health and the way lengthy he have been in medical institution.

He was the second one individual to die in Lanzarote from coronavirus. The first sufferer used to be a 71-year-old German expat.

