Coronavirus Bill Lets Pols Spend Your Money to Hype Themselves

Tucked into coronavirus aid law handed unanimously by way of the Senate on Wednesday night used to be a little-noticed provision that promises extra taxpayer cash will likely be spent within the coming months on radio, virtual, and direct-mail advertisements selling contributors of Congress forward in their re-election contests.

Language in that law codifies a carve-out for respectable communications by way of senators and congressmen that, whilst no longer openly political, serves to spice up legislators’ profiles and hype their accomplishments with constituents.

Known as “franked” communications and paid for thru respectable congressional place of work budgets, such mail items, virtual advertisements, and broadcast spots are designed to stay constituents apprised in their representatives’ paintings. Franked mass communique is generally banned inside of 3 months of number one or normal elections. But the House Administration Committee has the authority to waive that restriction if it feels respectable congressional communications can “address threats to life safety.”