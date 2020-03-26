Asian ‘poster kid’ sends virus economic impact signal

Image copyright

The global has been given a sign of the economic impact of coronavirus as Singapore launched its preliminary expansion figures for this quarter.

The trade-reliant town state now seems to be heading for its first full-year recession in about twenty years.

The figures recommend that the worldwide economic system may be set for a pointy contraction.

This week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a world recession worse than the only after the 2008 monetary disaster.

Singapore stated gross home product (GDP) shrank 2.2% year-on-year whilst, in comparison with the former quarter, GDP fell by way of 10.6%.

It marks the most important quarterly contraction for the southeast Asian country since 2009, in the middle of the worldwide monetary disaster.

As one in all first international locations to free up economic expansion knowledge for the length through which the outbreak has been spreading globally, the numbers from Singapore supply a glimpse of ways the continuing pandemic may just impact economies world wide.

Singapore used to be additionally one of the vital first international locations outdoor China to record instances of the coronavirus.

It comes after the IMF this week forecast a world recession this yr which might be no less than as dangerous as the only noticed within the wake of the monetary disaster greater than a decade in the past.

Lockdowns and different measures imposed by way of governments world wide to sluggish the unfold of the virus are battering the worldwide economic system, with many analysts now anticipating a deep, lengthy recession.