Architect claims crazy house can protect residents from coronavirus







AN architect has created plans for a long run house that can protect its house owners from wars in addition to fatal illnesses such because the coronavirus.

Alex Wyzhevsky, the executive architect of Modern House in Russia, created a bunker this is designed to secure harbour people from all kinds of screw ups.

MODERN HOUSE

MODERN HOUSE

The safe haven, named “CyberHouse LIFE”, has a space of 1370 m2 and is positioned on a rocky slope at the fringe of lake.

To protect the population from any risks the house comes with bulletproof glass and is made of professional quality metal and monolithic concrete.

For any nuclear screw ups the safe haven comes with radiation and microbiological coverage methods.

Wyzhevsky mentioned that the “housing is not only beautiful, but also as safe as possible, it’s ready to protect their residents from any cataclysm.”

According to Modern House, the safe haven is constructed to handle all kinds of climates this means that it would resist each a drought or heavy snow.

They mentioned: “This architecture is easily adaptable to any climatic and natural features of the landscape.”

The survival safe haven may be manufactured from sturdy fabrics and comprises handiest inexperienced era which is for the conservation of the character surrounding the house.

The safe haven is composed of 2 primary constructions, the primary with a storage, application unit and visitor house.

The 2d has multi-level residential blocks with the most productive viewpoints of the lake.

It is unknown how a lot the safe haven would price to construct or purchase.

MODERN HOUSE

MODERN HOUSE

