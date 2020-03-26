Alice Cooper Celebrates Steven Tyler’s Birthday With Knife Throwing, Because of Course He Does

The godfather of surprise rock needed Aerosmith entrance guy Steven Tyler a “Happy Birthday,” via tossing knives on the singer’s photograph.

Cooper tweeted the video on Thursday, commemorating Tyler’s 72nd birthday. While knife throwing mustn’t come as a lot marvel from the singer who electrocutes, hangs, and beheads himself onstage each and every night time, Cooper’s accuracy is not any small feat.

“Please help me wish a very happy birthday to the Demon of Screamin’,” the Cooper wrote, as his personal music “Go to Hell” performs within the video.

While throwing knives at Tyler’s photograph would possibly appear malicious, it simply turns out otherwise that the “School’s Out” singer has performed into his rock villain, “No More Mr. Nice Guy” character, and the knife throwing is an act of love, carried out in jest reasonably than out of evil.

Honoree Steven Tyler and Alice Cooper carry out onstage all over MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The ’70s rock stars have carried out in combination on a host of events. Cooper performs with Tyler’s bandmate, guitarist Joe Perry, within the onerous rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires. Tyler joined the Vampires onstage at a 2019 gig at Los Angeles’ the Greek Theatre to take the lead vocal on a canopy of Tiny Bradshaw’s “Train Kept A-Rollin’,” which used to be famously lined via the Yardbirds and later popularized via Aerosmith at the 1974 album Get Your Wings.

Tyler additionally joined Cooper along Marilyn Manson and actor became Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp in 2014 for a canopy of the Beatles’ “Come Together,” which Aerosmith famously lined within the 1978 movie Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Unfortunately, because of restrictions based on the coronavirus, Cooper used to be compelled to delay a host of European and North American excursion dates, however he not too long ago stated he used to be making essentially the most of the time in self-isolation. “While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I’m going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done,” Cooper advised Rolling Stone. “At least now I won’t be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don’t like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energizing.”

Aerosmith are anticipated to kick off every other string of displays of their Las Vegas residency in May, however it isn’t transparent if the dates will likely be postponed or cancelled. Tyler shared a PSA by the use of the band’s reputable YouTube channel to “Stop Messin’ Around” and steer clear of shut touch like Tyler has along with his bandmates onstage.

“You may have it and not know it. Don’t spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it’s about us… ALL OF US,” the band wrote in an accompanying message.