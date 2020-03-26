91-Year-Old Rabbi Who Saved Families From the Holocaust Dies of Coronavirus Two Months After Leading Opening Prayer in House

An aged Rabbi who used to be mentioned to have helped rescue 56 Jewish households right through the holocaust has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Rabbi Romi Cohn, 91, died Tuesday, now not lengthy after being recognized with COVID-19. Only two months previous, he had delivered the opening prayer for the U.S. House of Representatives, in commemoration of the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Cohn used to be born in Czechoslovakia in 1929 and used to be 10 years previous when the nation used to be invaded via Germany. After his circle of relatives fled for Hungary he joined with partisans in the combat in opposition to the Nazis, returning to Czechoslovakia and forging Christian identity paperwork that helped Jewish households to flee. His mom and 4 siblings have been later killed in a focus camp.

“As a young boy of 10 years I was condemned to be dead, to be murdered along with my entire family… by one evil man, may his name be erased forever,” Cohn advised lawmakers right through the January prayer.

After emigrating to the United States, Cohn served as a rabbi in Brooklyn, New York and used to be smartly referred to as a mohel, appearing over 3,000 circumcisions on newborns unfastened of fee and coaching over 100 on the follow. He additionally had a occupation in actual property construction and co-authored a e-book in accordance with his early existence studies, titled The Youngest Partisan: A Young Boy Who Fought the Nazis.

Rabbi Romi Cohn delivers a gap prayer for the U.S. House of Representatives on January 29, 2020.

Screenshot/YouTube

Jewish neighborhood leaders paid tribute to Cohn, whilst noting that his passing could also be a stark reminder of the danger posed via the pandemic.

“Rabbi Cohn was a role model to the Jewish community,” Rabbi Marc Schneier, president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding advised Newsweek over the telephone. “This tragic death reminds us that faith in God does not mean that sorrow will never enter our homes, or that illness will never strike our loved ones.”

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) invited Cohn to ship the House prayer and expressed his grief on Twitter after studying of the passing on Tuesday.

“Heartbroken to hear Rabbi Romi Cohn z”l [may he rest in peace] passed away from COVID-19,” Rose tweeted. “Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. 2 months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you’ll join me in praying for him & his family.”

Cohn used to be one of two New York City rabbis reported to have died Tuesday after trying out sure for the virus. The different used to be 60-year-old Rabbi Yaakov Meltzer, who used to be mentioned to have gave up the ghost because of different preexisting stipulations.

COVID-19 has killed spiritual leaders of other faiths from round the global. One of Iran’s most sensible Islamic clerics used to be struck down via the illness remaining week, whilst a minimum of 50 Italian monks also are believed to have succumbed to the virus.

Social distancing measures and bans on massive gatherings have additionally resulted in the transient removal of in-person spiritual services and products in many spaces, even though some have transitioned to on-line streaming platforms. Schneier serves as rabbi at the Hampton Synagogue, which has expanded already in style prerecorded services and products introduced on tv via the Jewish Broadcasting Service.