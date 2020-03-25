Which NFL Teams Have Best Betting Odds to Sign Ex-Carolina Panther Cam Newton?

The Carolina Panthers launched quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, and numerous sports activities books have launched making a bet odds for which workforce will signal him prior to the 2020-21 NFL season begins.

The former No. 1 total draft select spent 9 years with the Panthers however used to be let cross with only one yr final on his contract. Just a couple of days in the past, the Panthers signed former New Orleans Saints’ backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, paving the best way for Newton’s free up.

Below are one of the vital groups with the most efficient odds to signal Newton, in accordance to sports activities books FanDuel, DraftKings and SportsLine.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After buying and selling quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars are left with sophomore quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew performed smartly all over ultimate season, throwing for 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, however the Jaguars would possibly need to transfer in a distinct path and signal a veteran quarterback like Newton. The making a bet odds for the Jaguars to signal Newton are indexed beneath.

FanDuel Sports Book: +250

DraftKings Sports Book: +250

SportsLine: +600

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have struggled very much on the quarterback place, transferring from Josh Rosen to Ryan Fitzpatrick ultimate season. During the present offseason, the Dolphins were competitive, signing avid gamers like cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Adding a former MVP like Newton may lend a hand the workforce toughen on its dismal 2019 season. The making a bet odds for the Dolphins to signal Newton are indexed beneath.

FanDuel Sports Book: +200

DraftKings Sports Book: +1000

SportsLine: +300

New England Patriots

Following the departure of longtime Patriot Tom Brady, many have speculated that the workforce may well be inquisitive about signing Newton. The Patriots just lately added veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, however they could also be inquisitive about pairing Newton and head trainer Bill Belichick. Belichick would have to adjust his recreation plan, since he isn’t used to a cell quarterback like Newton, however a former MVP and a six-time Super Bowl–profitable head trainer is usually a deadly duo. The making a bet odds for the Patriots to signal Newton are indexed beneath.

FanDuel Sports Book: +500

DraftKings Sports Book: +300

SportsLine: +400

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Los Angeles Chargers

Before his free up, the Chargers rejected a industry for Newton, however sports activities books are nonetheless striking the workforce within the operating to signal the quarterback. After the Chargers ignored out on signing Tom Brady, they stated they might be transferring ahead with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback. While it is going to appear not likely that the Chargers would signal Newton, they may well be inquisitive about a state of affairs an identical to what the Jaguars would possibly do, the place they may play Taylor till Newton totally recovers from his foot harm. The Chargers would additionally give Newton the most efficient deep ball threats with large receivers like Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and tight finish Hunter Henry. The making a bet odds for the Chargers to signal Newton are indexed beneath.

FanDuel Sports Book: +350

DraftKings Sports Book: +300

SportsLine: +250

Denver Broncos

Like the Jaguars and Dolphins, the Broncos have struggled on the quarterback place. After bouncing between 3 other quarterbacks ultimate season, they completed the yr with Drew Lock below middle. While Broncos General Manager John Elway has stated he plans to construct his offense round Lock, the choice to signal a veteran quarterback like Newton may all the time be attractive. The making a bet odds for the Broncos to signal Newton are indexed beneath.

FanDuel Sports Book: +750

DraftKings Sports Book: +2000

SportsLine: +900