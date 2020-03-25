What Did Twitter Do to James Woods? The Story Behind the Trend

Actor James Woods was once locked out of Twitter on Tuesday after sharing “intimate media” of former Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, prompting a flood of responses beneath the hashtag #UnfastenedJamesWoods.

Once maximum identified for roles in Videodrome, Casino and Disney’s Hercules, lately, Woods has turn into identified for his Twitter account, the place he stocks conservative memes, decries Democratic Party politicians and spreads conspiracy theories.

James Woods in the 1983 David Cronenberg film ‘Videodrome,’ a few tv broadcast sign that controls minds and spreads violence and torture.

Universal Pictures

Citing violations towards the social media web site’s inner laws, Twitter locked the account @ActualJamesWoods, proscribing the actor’s skill to use the platform. While locked, account holders can not tweet or retweet, however can nonetheless browse the social media platform.

“We may ask you to complete certain actions before we start the countdown on your limited state,” Twitter explains in its Help Center. “These actions may include verifying your email address, adding a phone number to your account, or removing Tweets that are in violation of our rules.”

While the precise prerequisites of Woods’ lock are unknown, a screenshot circulating on social media counsel that his account was once briefly locked for a tweet about the former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Florida gubernatorial candidate.

“Just remember, this could have been Florida’s governor in the midst of the #WuhanCoronaVirus pandemic,” Woods wrote in the tweet. “Make sure you vote #Republican in November like your life depends on it. Because it does.”

But it wasn’t Woods’ phrases that brought on the ban. Along with the tweet, Woods additionally shared {a photograph} allegedly similar to a Miami Beach Police Department document. Early in March, police have been known as to a lodge after nighttime and located Gillum under the influence of alcohol along a person affected by a conceivable drug overdose. Police discovered suspected crystal meth in the lodge room, which Gillum denied the usage of in a ready observation launched to the press.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” Gillum mentioned in the observation. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

The Miami Beach Police Department is these days reviewing how main points of the incident, together with pictures purportedly from the lodge room, leaked to conservative commentators and a British tabloid.

By sharing a type of leaked pictures, Woods violated Twitter’s laws towards sharing “intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent.”

“FreeJamesWoods” turned into a trending hashtag after his account was once locked, producing greater than 55,000 tweeted responses, together with from outstanding conservative voices like Donald Trump Jr.:

Of direction @twitter is up to their same old nonsense silencing voices which are efficient at destroying their narrative. His crime… reposting a percent that was once already in all places twitter and in mainstream publications! #UnfastenedJamesWoods https://t.co/8HWRPbpU6x

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2020

As ceaselessly occurs with trending hashtags on Twitter, #UnfastenedJamesWoods was once additionally coopted by means of individuals who oppose its sentiments, with many taking the hashtag as a possibility to indicate Woods’ lengthy historical past of conspiracy theorizing on the platform, together with racism and antisemitic insinuations that billionaire investor George Soros is a “puppetmaster” and “Nazi” at the back of a “deep state coup.” Soros is none of the ones issues, however as an alternative a monetary supporter of modern reasons to which Woods and different conservative commenters object.

“Asians are ruthless in war,” one fresh tweet of Woods’ started, additional speculating that China can have created the novel coronavirus “as a warning to President Trump not to interfere with the cozy globalist trade deals arranged by Clinton and Obama.” There is not any proof COVID-19 was once created by means of a state actor.

Woods has been prior to now supported by means of President Donald Trump after an previous account suspension. Trump has claimed that Woods and others wouldn’t have their accounts locked as a result of they violated the Twitter Terms of Service, however as an alternative as a result of a conspiratorial bias towards conservatives.

“How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter?” Trump tweeted in May 2019. “Social Media & FAke News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!”

By Wednesday morning, James Woods’ Twitter account was once obtainable to non-followers, however the actor has no longer but tweeted once more.