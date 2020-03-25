‘We Are the World’ Has Surprising Rebirth During Coronavirus Pandemic 35 Years After Original Release

A track written and recorded in 1985 to lend a hand carry cash to learn an African famine has made a smashing comeback 35 years later in the wake of COVID-19, which has turn into referred to as the coronavirus that has turn into a world pandemic.

The lyrics of “We are the World” appear to ring true in early 2020 identical to they did when the supergroup USA for Africa first recorded the track to boost cash for a famine in Ethiopia.

The track used to be remade in 2010—the 25th anniversary of the track—to learn Haiti earthquake sufferers. Lionel Richie, who used to be one in all the authentic track writers together with Michael Jackson, has spoken said he used to be open to doing some other model all over the coronavirus occasions.

First, here is what the authentic track is ready. It’s known as “We are the World,” as a result of, as the lyrics say, “we are the children, we are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start living.”

“There’s a decision we are making,

We’re saving our personal lives,

It’s true we’re going to make a greater day, simply you and me,” the lyrics proceed.

USA for Africa used to be constructed from dozens of widespread artists and different pop icons and actors in the mid-1980s, from Stevie Wonder to Willie Nelson, Bruce Springsteen to Diana Ross, Cyndi Lauper to Huey Lewis and, neatly, such a lot of well-known artists like Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, James Ingram, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and, neatly, here is the authentic video from the crew.

Though the video is 35-years-old, it didn’t forestall audience of YouTube from reacting to the track that also way the identical these days for the coronavirus pandemic, which has touched greater than 400,000 folks international, is chargeable for extra then 18,000 deaths and maximum lately postponed the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics till 2021.

Here are a few of the feedback on the track’s YouTube web page simply in the ultimate 5 days:

“This song and group of musicians has never been duplicated. Meaning is just as strong right now in 2020… 35 years later.”

“This track is so related now as the international is struggling with Covid-19

Sending love, gentle, therapeutic to each nation in the international. We will struggle and defeat this virus!”

“I swear this song should be the a theme of this era. The people need this. We need this.”

“”When the international, will have to come in combination as one”

Exactly at the moment.

It’s now not the time for hate, racism or the rest. It’s the time for romance and remedy, we can conquer this.”

Here are the complete lyrics and here’s the listing of singers, from Dan Akroyd and Henry Belafonte to Daryl Hall and John Oates to the Pointer Sisters..

The track launched in 1985 helped carry $100 million for Ethipioan famine aid. The remade model in 2010 for the Haiti earthquake aid fund used to be carried out via a few of the authentic 46 artists in USA for Africa, however extra so from more moderen pop icons.

Richie informed People mag that plans weren’t in the works for some other anniversary version, however these days’s coronavirus pandemic may just name for one.

“Two weeks ago, we said we didn’t want to do too much [about the song] because this is not the time to sell an anniversary. But the message is so clear,” Richie mentioned.

Plenty of track and film stars sing “We Are The World” a track written to learn famine sufferers in Ethiopia. Across the entrance row stands: Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Sheila E., Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Kim Carnes, Michael Douglas, and Janet Jackson.

Photo from Getty Images