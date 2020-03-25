Tuesday Jackpot is $101 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot for 03/24/20 is $101 million, and the drawing will probably be held at 11 p.m. ET this night.

For the most recent effects after they occur Tuesday night time, stay this web page bookmarked and refresh it to peer in the event you hang the successful numbers.

Tonight’s 03/24/20 jackpot is $101 million, with a cash-value choice of $76.Five million. The general jackpot may just build up relying at the choice of tickets bought across the nation previous to the drawing.

The successful numbers on Friday (03/20/20) for the $96 million jackpot had been: 34-35-41-45-54 with a Mega Ball of 05. The Megaplier was once 4x.

There was once no grand prize winner from Friday’s drawing, nor had been there any tickets bought that matched the primary 5 white balls for the sport’s 2nd prize of $1 million. Had the megaplier been bought for an additional $1, then the second one prize would were value $four million.

There had been 12 tickets bought national on Friday that matched 4 of the 5 white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 1/3 prize. Three of the ones bought the Megaplier for an additional $1, which made third-prize winnings value $40,000 every.

The earlier Mega Millions grand prize winner was once Tuesday 02/11/20 for $202 million with a price ticket bought in New Jersey. The earlier grand prize winner earlier than that was once Tuesday 12/17/19 for $372 million with a price ticket bought in Ohio.

Prior to that, a $227 million price ticket was once bought on 09/24/19 within the town of Cedar Park, Texas—a suburb north of Austin. The winner from within sight Leander got here ahead to say that prize, however they needed to stay nameless.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all over January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery each and every Tuesday and Friday night time, and it is one in all America’s two largest lottery jackpot video games. Mega Millions jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or extra with a Megaplier. Tickets are $2 according to line, and odds of successful with a $2 Mega Millions price ticket are one in 303 million. For additional info on Mega Millions, or to test your previous numbers, discuss with its site.

Powerball is the opposite multi-state lottery, and it additionally begins at $40 million. Its drawings happen in a while after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Saturday nights. Here is the Powerball site for more info, or to test previous successful numbers.

Tuesday night time we will be able to submit the Mega Millions 03/24/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if that is so.

Here are the highest 10 Mega Millions Jackpots up to now:

Amount/Date/Winning Tickets

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC

$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, 1-KS, 1-MD

$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, 1-GA

$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA

$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN

$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ

$522 million 6/07/2019 1-CA

$451 million 1/5/2018 1-FL

$414 million 3/18/2014 2-FL, 1-MD

$393 million 8/11/2017 1-IL